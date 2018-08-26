Expect sun, breezes in Las Vegas Valley as August nears end

Rain and thunder are unlikely to return to the Las Vegas for the next five days, as skies will be mostly clear, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny day in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures are set to remain stable for the next several days in the Las Vegas Valley.

“Still pretty pleasant outside even though it’s pretty warm,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Sunday and Monday will be windy with gusts near 25 mph, with breezy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s forecast has a high of 103 degrees and low of 82, the weather service said.

Monday’s high will be 103, and the low will be 80. Tuesday’s high will drop slightly to 101, with a low of 78, while Wednesday’s high should reach 102, with a low of 77, the weather service said.

The forecast highs are consistent with typical temperatures for this time of year, the weather service said.

