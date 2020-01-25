Expect sunshine and above-average temperatures this weekend

The forecast weekend temperatures are “quite a bit above average for this time of year,” said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Jody Tomaszewski, from left, walks with her husband Ted Tomaszewski, and their friend Louis Etzel at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s this weekend. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

With temperatures forecast to climb into the upper 60s this weekend, it’s the ideal weekend for spending time outdoors in the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday’s high temperature probably will reach 68 degrees and Sunday’s high is expected to hit 69.

“Today will be a very nice day,” he said Saturday. “It should be calm.”

A few high clouds are expected Saturday, Boothe said. And on Sunday, expect slightly breezy conditions, with winds at 10-15 mph.

The wind Sunday is forecast to peak in the afternoon and continue into the evening, Boothe said, and there also will be more cloud cover in the evening.

Boothe said he expects, “it will be another period of quiet weather to start the week.”

