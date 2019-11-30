Expect unusually cold temperatures this weekend in Las Vegas

Saturday’s high temperature in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to reach only 49 degrees, more than 10 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians are bundled up as they walk along Lewis Avenue in cold weather on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures this weekend across the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures this weekend across the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to reach only 49 degrees, while Sunday’s high is expected to hit 52 degrees. Low temperatures will hover in the mid-to-upper 30s this weekend.

The normal high for Nov. 30 is 60 degrees and the normal low is 41 degrees.

“We’re running a little over 10 degrees below normal for this date,” said John Adair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

At 7:04 a.m. Saturday, it was 34 degrees at McCarran International Airport, Adair said.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout most of next week, with a gradual warming trend through Tuesday, Adair said. Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 59 degrees.

A chance of rain is forecast Wednesday, with about one-fourth of an inch expected in the Las Vegas Valley, Adair said, and snow levels generally above 6,000 feet.

