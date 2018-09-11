Fall weather headed to Las Vegas with end of monsoon season

High temperatures should stay mostly below 100 before dipping into the 80s by the end of the month, the National Weather Service says.

Monsoon season has pasted and the Las Vegas Valley will get getting into more fall-like weather with cooler temperatures and windy days. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley residents can breathe a sigh of relief with the passage of another monsoon season.

“Technically the monsoon pattern has already broken down,” said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. “Now we’re getting into a more fall-like pattern of windy days and temperatures mostly staying below 100.”

The weather service anticipates a quick downtrend in temperatures this month, with forecast highs by the end of September in the mid- to upper 80s. The average temperature for this time of year is about 96 degrees.

Highs through Sunday will hover near 98, although some areas of the valley could surpass 100, Boothe said.

Skies will remain mostly clear with no chance for rain, but windy conditions typical of the upcoming fall season will start to kick up this week.

Peak gusts between 30 and 35 mph will develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, the weather service said.

Wind speeds Friday should drop to the low 20s, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.