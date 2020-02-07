First half of Las Vegas weekend offers sunny, warm weather

The first part of the Las Vegas weekend looks spectacular. The last day, not so much.

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are forecast for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 and Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The highs will be close to 70 both days. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Friday will see sunny skies, calm winds and a high near 69. The overnight lows will be around 42, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Saturday will be a notch or two better with sunny skies and a high near 71 with light winds from the southeast. The overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday’s forecast turns south with partly sunny skies and a high near 58 and winds of 5-10 mph.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain after 10 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 40.

Monday’s outlook calls for a chance of rain, partly sunny skies and a high near 61.

Forecast highs early next week are in the low 60s as a string of cold fronts bring cooler and possibly wet weather.

