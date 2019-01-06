Fog creeps in on Las Vegas

The fog that blanketed the valley Sunday morning won’t stick around long, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog, which was most concentrated in the northern two-thirds of the valley Sunday morning, was caused by moisture trapped in the atmosphere after a night of rain, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

The thick, low-lying clouds should dissipate by 9 or 10 a.m., he said.

The weather system that brought the rain and fog to the valley also dropped 6 1/2 inches of snow on Mount Charleston as of 7 a.m., Outler said. There are no more chances for rain in Las Vegas through Friday, but Mount Charleston could see a few snow showers through Sunday night.

Skies Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy as temperatures increase to 53 degrees. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip to 42 degrees.

High temperatures will increase through Thursday, Outler said.

The weather service forecasts high temperatures near 56, 58 and 61 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures will hover in the low- to mid-40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, and skies through the end of the week will be partly cloudy, Outler said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.