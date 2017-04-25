Gusty winds in store for Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Wind gusts up to 25 mph expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Warm and windy weather is expected in the Las Vegas valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 76 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal, according to meteorologist Kate Guillet. Most of the day will be breezy with wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday warms up with an 83-degree high and winds can be expected in the evening, Guillet said.

Thursday and Friday have highs of 83 and 75 degrees, respectively.

The weekend forecast has a high of 76 degrees on Saturday, and Sunday warms up to 82 degrees, according to the weather service.

