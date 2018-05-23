Gusty winds moving into Las Vegas Valley

A low-pressure system moving into the Las Vegas Valley at the end of the week will drive temperatures down as windspeeds rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will build over the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

A low-pressure system moving into the Las Vegas Valley at the end of the week will drive temperatures down as windspeeds rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will start out light on Wednesday and increase through the week, the weather service said. Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 90 degrees with 5-10 mph winds.

Thursday’s high will rise to a 93 with a morning low near 69. Winds should pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts between 20-25 mph through the valley, the weather service said.

Winds will continue to increase overnight before reaching sustained speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph on Friday. There’s a slight chance for rain on Friday that will last through the weekend, but the weather service said Saturday is the best bet for rain in the valley.

Friday will start out with a morning low near 70 and have a high near 89, the weather service said.

Winds will start to decrease Friday night but Saturday could still see the occasional gust, the weather service said. Saturday’s high will dip down to about 82 with a morning low near 65.

Temperatures will rise again, with a high of 87 on Sunday and highs in the low 90s for Memorial Day and Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.