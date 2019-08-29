High of 108 expected through Sunday in Las Vegas Valley

Relief could arrive Sunday or Monday, when moisture flowing from the New Mexico area is expected to enter the area, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair.

Umbrellas will be one method of limiting direct exposure to the sun as an excessive heat warning continues in the Las Vegas Valley through at least 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After the Las Vegas Valley tied the record high for the date of 110 on Wednesday, temperatures reached 107 on Thursday, just 3 degrees short the record set in 2017, according to the National Weather Service. Friday through Sunday are expected to have a high of 108 degrees.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday but could be extended. The warning reflects that temperatures and conditions remain potentially dangerous.

Relief could arrive Sunday or Monday, when moisture flowing from the New Mexico area is expected to enter the area, said meteorologist John Adair. Monday and Tuesday both have a 10 percent chance for isolated thunderstorms.

“It looks like it should arrive late Sunday or early Monday, dropping the high for Monday to 103 degrees,” Adair said, adding that humidity levels are expected to rise from about 9 percent to 16 percent when the moisture finds its way to the valley.

Tuesday has a lower expected high of 102 degrees.

Elsewhere, the high is expected to be about 120 in Death Valley and 117 in the Laughlin-Bullhead City, Arizona, area.

Next week is expected to be cooler, with high temperatures around 100 degrees.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible during the holiday weekend. People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.