Highs in the 70s, lots of sunshine in store for Las Vegas Valley
Above normal temperatures will stick around this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will reach 77 degrees, followed by highs of 78 on Monday, 74 on Tuesday, and 75 on both Wednesday and Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and dry during that period.
Overnight lows through Thursday will hover between 50 and 52 degrees, according to the weather service.
The weather service says forecast highs for this time of year typically average 69 degrees, while overnight lows are usually around 49 degrees.
More of the same to end off this holiday weekend…
Enjoy these above normal temperatures…the eastern 2/3rds of the country is not so lucky and will be experiencing more frigid 🥶 temperatures.
😎 Perks of living in #Vegas. #VegasWeather #NvWx #fall pic.twitter.com/urzKjGgQQ8
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 10, 2019