Highs in the 70s, lots of sunshine in store for Las Vegas Valley

Above normal temperatures will stick around this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny and warm conditions in the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Above normal temperatures will stick around this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will reach 77 degrees, followed by highs of 78 on Monday, 74 on Tuesday, and 75 on both Wednesday and Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and dry during that period.

Overnight lows through Thursday will hover between 50 and 52 degrees, according to the weather service.

The weather service says forecast highs for this time of year typically average 69 degrees, while overnight lows are usually around 49 degrees.