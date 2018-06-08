Hot, windy conditions through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will reach 101 degrees Friday, with weekend highs topping out at 103 on Saturday before cooling slightly to 98 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot and windy is the forecast for the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Blow-dryer weather is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected Saturday, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph in some parts of the valley. Sunday afternoon will be breezy, but winds are expected to taper off on the evening, the weather service said.

No rain is expected in the valley this weekend and skies will be mostly sunny.

The work week will kick off with a high of 101 on Monday, with highs near 104 expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

The average temperature for this time of year in the valley is 97 degrees.

