Las Vegas could break high-temperature record this week

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park. Record highs could be in store for the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

This week could see a record-breaking high temperature as above normal highs persist in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 62 degrees before making way for the possible record high Wednesday, when it could reach 67 degrees at McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s official recording site. The record for the date is 68 degrees, set in 1942.

Weather conditions on Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 65, while Saturday’s mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by a 63-degree high, the weather service said.

Overnight lows should hover near 44 degrees.

Winds will be light through the weekend and rain is not in the valley’s five-day weather forecast, according to the weather service.

