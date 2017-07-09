Las Vegas forecast to dry out as week goes on

The beginning of the week in the Las Vegas Valley may have moisture, but the end of the week will be dry and above 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds are reflected in a building after morning rain in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sunday’s forecast high is 107 degrees, with a 20 percent of thunderstorms in the daytime and a 40 percent chance in the evening, meteorologist Caleb Steel said.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 106 degrees, and also has a 20 percent chance of storms.

The valley is expected to stay dry for the rest of the week, with Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s highs at 107 degrees and Thursday’s at 108 degrees.

The weekend will reach average highs of about 111 degrees.

