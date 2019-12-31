Las Vegas New Year’s Eve weather will be close to perfect

It will be about 40 degrees with little or no wind at the start of 2020.

New Year's Eve Dec. 31, 2019, should see close to perfect weather, according to the National Weather Service. Little or no wind is forecast with a temperature of about 40 degrees as 2020 begins. Tammy Dinh of San Diego, Calif., poses for a photo as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Weather conditions will be close to a perfect for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

“Winds will be calm and at midnight it will be right about 40 degrees give or take a degree or two,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The lack of wind means the fireworks show should go off exactly as planned.

Tuesday’s high in Las Vegas should reach about 53. Northerly winds of 6 to 10 mph during the daylight hours will calm after sunset. The overnight low should be about 36 degrees.

The first day of 2020 will be mostly sunny with a high near 54. Calm winds will become east around 5 mph.

Some clouds will develop Wednesday evening with a low around 39. Northwest winds will be 5 to 9 mph.

Wind advisory for Colorado River Valley

Winds were gusting up to 40 mph in Laughlin early Tuesday.

A wind advisory issued early Tuesday by the weather service will last through 3 p.m. Tuesday for the Colorado River Valley area including Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Hoover Dam and Laughlin.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. Strongest winds will be concentrated from Lake Mohave south to Laughlin, Bullhead City and Mohave Valley.

“Our major concern is Lake Mohave with really gusty winds,” Boucher said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Boaters on Lake Mohave should use extreme caution. Strong winds over the open waters will make the water rough and hazardous.

