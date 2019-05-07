Las Vegas on verge of surpassing average yearly rainfall

The Las Vegas Valley could surpass its average annual rainfall amount with showers expected this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance for showers. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain showers started Tuesday night after a storm system moved into the Las Vegas Valley, which will bring lingering rain chances throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers started about 5 p.m. in the northwest and spread throughout the valley, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Wind speeds also increased with gusts between 40 and 45 mph.

Meteorologist Trevor Boucher said the rain was mostly over for the night by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of about 9:30 p.m., 0.04 of an inch or rain had fallen near Summerlin and Henderson, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s online map. About 0.08 of an inch had fallen in the east valley near Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive.

The Mount Charleston area had about 0.25 of an inch, while many parts of the valley didn’t see any rain, Boucher said.

The valley could surpass its average annual rainfall amount with the coming showers this week, meteorologist John Adair said Tuesday. The annual average is 4.19 inches, and since January the valley has recorded 3.80 inches of rain, he said.

“It’s difficult to forecast the amount of rain that will fall, but there’s potential we could exceed the average amount as we’re only a third of an inch away,” Adair said.

The record rainfall amount was set in 1941 with 10.72 inches, he said.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 87 and mostly clear skies, Boucher said. Wind speeds will linger around 5 to 9 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph.

The valley will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees Thursday. During the day there will be a 40 percent chance for showers, which will increase to a 50 percent chance Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A high of 76 is expected on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for showers by Friday afternoon, Boucher said.

Saturday and Sunny will both have slight chances for showers with highs of 74 and 79, respectively.