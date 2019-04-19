Las Vegas reaches 90 degrees for first time in 2019

Therese Haverklint from Sweden stands in the pool at The Orleans during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in Las Vegas, Friday, April 19, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The high in Las Vegas reached 90 degrees Friday afternoon for the first time in 201 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The last 90-degree day in the valley was at the end of September, the weather service said. The area’s average high for April 19 is 79 degrees.

Saturday also has a chance to reach 90 degrees, meteorologist Jenn Varian said, although a later forecast Friday night indicated the high might only reach 88. A cold front is then expected to move in and drive down temperatures.

Winds on Saturday could reach 15-20 mph in the afternoon and gust up to 30 mph. The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Saturday due to the high winds.

Airborne dust can aggravate respiratory diseases and may affect the very young, the very old or people with heart or lung disease, the department said.

Saturday is expected to see a morning low near 68, and Sunday’s forecast morning low is 60.

Come Sunday, the valley is expected to experience a 10-degree drop with a high of 80 degrees and light, calm winds.

Winds are expected to stay about 15 mph to 20 mph Sunday through Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 80 and 84 degrees, respectively, with clear and sunny skies. By Wednesday, the high should reach about 90 again, rising Thursday and Friday to 94, Varian said.

