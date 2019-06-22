82°F
Las Vegas temperatures dip 10 degrees below normal this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2019 - 9:19 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley will enjoy unusually cool temperatures this weekend, punctuated by a Saturday high that is expected to be 10 degrees below average for this time of year, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe said Saturday should only reach 91, and Sunday’s high temperature will be 95. The lows for each day will be in the 60s. The average temperature for this point in the year is 101.

However, temperatures will climb back into the triple digits Monday, Tuesday and throughout the work week, Boothe said. The heat is expected to return to that average 101 reading on Monday, with lows in the 70s.

Boothe said the valley is expected to stay dry over the next few days, with some light cloud cover here and there.

