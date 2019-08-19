Las Vegas temperatures rising, excessive heat warning begins Tuesday

Light winds might be the only respite from the above-average temperature conditions that have a strong grip on the Las Vegas Valley.

Pastor Erasmo Solis laughs while teaching his son Girsom Solis how to swim at Boulder Beach on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Boulder City. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angelica Martinez, 11, cools off at Boulder Beach on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Boulder City. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The forecast high for Monday is 105 degrees with a rise to 107 for Tuesday as an excessive heat warning begins at 10 a.m. and continues through Thursday evening.

The projected high is for 109 on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling to about 104 for the weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian. The record high temperature for Wednesday and Thursday is 110.

Daytime winds will be from 7 to 10 mph much of the week.

Overnight lows are forecast to be in the mid-70s this week.

The above-average daytime highs have been felt for the past two weeks and are likely to continue unless monsoon conditions develop, Varian said.