Las Vegas to get brief respite from triple-digit temperatures

The National Weather Service is predicting a brief cool down in temperatures midweek as a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms rolls into the Las Vegas Valley.

A woman pushes a baby in a stroller as she walks at Cornerstone Park during a hot morning on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Henderson. Rain is a possibility in the Las Vegas Valley with slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas temperatures will briefly dip below the average 104-degree high for this time of year as a slight chance for showers enters the forecast for midweek.

Ahead of the cool down, Tuesday’s high of 107 will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies and gusts in the afternoon as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Moisture and clouds will begin to move in overnight, and by Wednesday morning, there will be a 10 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the valley. With that, the high will dip to 97 and be paired with humidity around 35 percent.

Still, despite humidity levels being “higher than we’re accustomed to,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian, “it will probably feel around 97.”

The storm system should thin out starting Thursday, when sunny skies and a high of 100 are expected. Clear skies will persist through the weekend as Friday reaches 104; Saturday, 105; and Sunday, 106.

Overnight lows this week will be in the mid-80s, according to the weather service.