Las Vegas to see heat midweek before temps drop again

The Las Vegas Valley will heat up in the middle of the week before fall temperatures return.

The Las Vegas Valley will heat up in the middle of the week before fall temperatures return. (Tony Garcia / Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will heat up in the middle of the week before fall temperatures return.

Sunday’s high should reach 86 degrees, the National Weather Service said, with breezy winds that could gust up to about 20 mph.

Winds will continue through Monday, when the high will fall slightly to 87, but should die down in the afternoon. Tuesday’s forecast will jump to 92 with light winds in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, the high will fall back down to near 88, the weather service said, and should drop down to about 70 on Thursday.

Friday’s forecast high is 73, and the weather service said highs are expected to rise again over the weekend.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.