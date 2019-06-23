Las Vegas to see triple-digit temps this week

Triple-digit temperatures will return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Street performer Adam Reynolds stays hydrated as he works in the hot weather near the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip. Triple-digit temperatures will return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Triple-digit temperatures will return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high will hit 95 degrees before highs begin to rise, the weather service said. Monday will kick off the week with a morning low near 72 and a forecast high of 102. Light winds should pick up Monday afternoon.

Winds on Tuesday could gust up to 25 mph but will disappear overnight, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high should also reach about 102 with a morning low near 76.

Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should all hit about 100, with morning lows in the mid- to low 70s, the weather service said.

