Las Vegas to slowly warm after Tuesday low near freezing

With the coldest point of a cold spell reached early Tuesday, the Las Vegas Valley will see a slow warming trend through the rest of the week.

Two women bundled up against cold weather walk their dogs at Vivaldi Park near Henderson Executive Airport in December 2016. The low on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, was expected to be around 32 degrees at McCarran International Airport. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) @bizutesfaye

After a high of 50 on Monday, the Tuesday low was expected be freezing or a degree or two below, said meteorologist Caleb Steele. The lowest reading for 2019 at McCarran was 28 degrees on Jan. 2.

Tuesday will see sunny skies, but a high of 49. Northeast winds will be 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33. Light and variable winds will become north-northwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for increasing clouds with a high near 51. Calm winds will increase to about 5 mph.

Daily highs are expected to rise a few degrees each day with weekend highs of 59.

The next precipitation possibility is early next week, Steele said.

“It looks like early next week will be fairly active starting Monday, but it’s too early to get specifics,” he said.

