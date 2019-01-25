Las Vegas Valley can expect a stretch of warm, sunny weather

Friday is expected to reach 64 degrees, while Saturday and Sunday will see respective highs of 67 and 65, respectively, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the mid-60s will persist through early next week.

Expect warm and sunny weather this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley accompanied by light breezes. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Expect warm and sunny weather this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley accompanied by light breezes.

Overnight lows through Tuesday will be in the mid-40s.

It will be breezy Friday night and Saturday morning “mainly on the outside edges of the valley,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said, with wind speeds between 15 to 20 mph. The valley will see another period of breeziness on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is not expected in the valley in the week ahead.

