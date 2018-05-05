Las Vegas Valley could see 100 degrees early in coming week

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to welcome its first 100-degree day of the year early in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Isabella Andia, 6, feeds the ducks at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The high temperatures Sunday could approach 100, but is expected to fall short with a forecast high of 99, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. The heat will be paired with breezes between 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

“It’ll feel like a hairdryer on low,” Boothe said.

Monday will reach 99 degrees, which will then be followed by the valley’s first foray into triple digits this year on Tuesday with a forecast high of 101 degrees, the weather service said. Wednesday is also expected to reach 101.

If Tuesday reaches 101 degrees, it would miss the record for the day by a single degree; 102 degrees back in 1999. But if Wednesday reaches its forecast high, it would break 2001’s record for the day of 100 degrees, Boothe said.

This time of year typically sees temperatures in the high 80s. The valley usually doesn’t see consistent triple-digit highs until June 18, he said.

And anyone hoping for a reprieve from the heat may be out of luck.

“Looks like the cool temperatures are probably behind us for the most part,” he said.

No rain is forecast through at least Wednesday in the valley.

“Dry and hot,” Boothe said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.