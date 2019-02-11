Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for warmer temps, rain chances

Warmer temperatures and chances for rain are coming to the Las Vegas Valley this week.
Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 55 degrees and should be paired with mostly clear skies, the National Weather Service said. Rain could make its way to the valley Wednesday evening into Thursday, with chances for rain higher in the northwest valley than elsewhere.
Temperatures Wednesday could creep up to 57 degrees and spill into the 60s on Thursday, with a forecast high of 63, the weather service said. Friday’s high is expected to reach 64.
The warming trend should bring the valley back to above-average temperatures for this time of year — the typical high for Thursday is about 62, the weather service said.
Clouds should hang over the valley on Thursday and Friday.
Tuesday’s overnight low should dip to 39, but lows through Friday should hover between 46 and 48.
