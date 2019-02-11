Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for warmer temps, rain chances

Levi White plays with his dog, Chewbacca, at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dayana Villanueva plays with her daughter Carolynn, 3, at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ricky Villanueva, left, his sister Yanelie and his wife, Dayana, enjoy their picnic at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow-covered fire hydrant is seen at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow-covered car is parked on a driveway at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Icicles are seen on the roof edge at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Residents watch as their street being plowed at Mount Charleston north of Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow-covered Mount Charleston is seen on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow-covered Mount Charleston is seen on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cabins and houses are seen on snow-covered Mount Charleston on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The entrance to Cathedral Rock picnic area at Mount Charleston is blocked by snow on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yoko Fitzgerald, left, and Gina Kim, all of Henderson, bundled up as they walk along Seven Hills Drive during a cold morning on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Warmer temperatures and chances for rain are coming to the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 55 degrees and should be paired with mostly clear skies, the National Weather Service said. Rain could make its way to the valley Wednesday evening into Thursday, with chances for rain higher in the northwest valley than elsewhere.

Temperatures Wednesday could creep up to 57 degrees and spill into the 60s on Thursday, with a forecast high of 63, the weather service said. Friday’s high is expected to reach 64.

The warming trend should bring the valley back to above-average temperatures for this time of year — the typical high for Thursday is about 62, the weather service said.

Clouds should hang over the valley on Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday’s overnight low should dip to 39, but lows through Friday should hover between 46 and 48.

❄ Well this doesn't happen very often! We are seeing some flakes at the NWS Las Vegas office with nothing able to stick. Enjoy it because it won't last much longer! ❄ #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/ufuO1UG6zV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 11, 2019

It is snowing in Las Vegas and my dog has no idea what is happening. 🤣😁👍🌨❄☃️#dogs #polarvortex #snow pic.twitter.com/KYW1sXRX7U — DeCarleyTrading.com (@carleygarner) February 11, 2019

