Las Vegas Valley rain sprinkles clear, dry week expected

Up to .08 inches of rain fell in the mountains south of Henderson as parts of the Las Vegas Valley received precipitation Sunday night.

Wind gusts up to 21 mph are forecast calm by the afternoon on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The very south end of the Las Vegas Valley received some rain Sunday night, but conditions will be dry for at least the coming week.

“Green Valley had the widest rainfall at about .04 inches while the mountains to the south got about .08 inches,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service.

Some heavy rain was reported about 7:35 p.m. Sunday and small hail was reported between Pahrump and Las Vegas, according to the weather service.

Some breezy conditions should subside Monday morning after gusts up to 21 mph. The high is expected to be near 61.

Monday night should be clear with a low around 40. Winds will be up to 5 mph.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with a projected high of 57 degrees and light winds.

The rest of the week will be dry with a seasonal highs around 60 to 63 and lows in the lower 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter