Las Vegas Valley sees wettest day since May

There is a 20% chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley after 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, as storms develop in Arizona and move north, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summer is officially over, and rain fell on the first day of fall in the Las Vegas Valley.

In fact, McCarran International Airport got .24 inch of rain, the valley’s wettest day since May 10. Monday broke the record for the date, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. The previous record was .09 inch, set in 1958 and tied in 1990.

The first rainstorms hit Henderson around 3 p.m. and scattered all over the valley.

The northwest and southeast parts of the valley saw the most rainfall, with a meter near the northwest Centennial Hills Park measuring .39 inch. But Boucher said most areas didn’t see any more than one-tenth of an inch.

Monday reached a high of 90 degrees in Las Vegas. Tuesday is expected to be dry, with a high of 93 and a low of 71. Wednesday’s high should reach 94 before temperatures fall again.

With fall officially beginning at 12:50 a.m. Monday, Sunday marked the end of Las Vegas’ fourth-hottest and fourth-driest summer since record-keeping began in 1937.

This summer, the average daily high temperature was 102 and the average overall temperature was about 92.

The usual monsoon season never really developed. The official measuring station at McCarran International Airport recorded only 0.04 inch of rain between June 21 and Sept. 22 — 95 percent lower than the summer average.