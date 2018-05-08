Las Vegas Valley temperature to reach 100 degrees on Tuesday

Tuesday will be the first 100-degree day of the year and Wednesday will follow with a record-breaking high, but by the weekend temperatures should dip back down into the 80s.

While Tuesday’s high will come close, it won’t quite meet the 102-degree record for the day set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s forecast high is 102 degrees, beating the previous record of 100 degrees set in 2001.

The average high for this time of year is 81 degrees, the weather service said.

A cooling trend will start on Thursday as breezy winds start to pick up, the weather service said. Winds will last through Friday and will stay in the 20-30 mph range with gusts up to 40 mph in some parts of the valley.

Thursday’s forecast high is 97 degrees. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 91, the weather service said. Winds will start to dissipate on Friday, and should stay relatively calm through the weekend.

Saturday will mark the end of the cooling trend with a forecast high near 83 degrees. Temperatures will start to rise again starting with a high of 86 degrees on Sunday, the weather service said.

