Las Vegas Valley to cool down for the weekend

Those in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend can enjoy a brief stint of cooler weather.

“We have a low pressure system hanging around the area, and a cold front that moved through last night had some cool air behind it,” said Kate Guillet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Respective highs of 81 and 84 degrees are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Monday will follow with an 87-degree high. Guillet said the normal temperature for this time of year is around 87 degrees.

Tuesday has a high of 91 and Wednesday will reach 94 degrees, according to the weather service.

Neither rain nor strong winds are in the valley’s five-day weather forecast.

“Everything looks dry through Wednesday,” Guillet said.

