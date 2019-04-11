Las Vegas Valley to have windy conditions through the weekend

The National Weather Service forecast calls for windy conditions that should taper off by Saturday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Gusty winds will continue through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“There will be more days with some gusts over 20 mph than not,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said, noting that Saturday will likely be the “calmest” day through Monday.

Friday’s high of 70 degrees will be accompanied by partly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance for showers in the western valley.

Saturday and Sunday will follow with respective highs of 75 and 83, while the new workweek will kick off with an 80-degree high on Monday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through Monday will be in the upper 50s.