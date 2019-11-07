53°F
Las Vegas Valley to stay sunny, mild with light winds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 4:16 am
 
Updated November 7, 2019 - 4:18 am

Skies will remain sunny and temperatures will stay about 6-8 degrees warmer than normal over the coming week in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service forecast high for Thursday is for 78 degrees with light and variable winds. The overnight low will be about 52.

The same forecast holds through Monday before a slight cooling trend arrives Tuesday when the highs will be in the lower 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
