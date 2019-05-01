Las Vegas Valley to warm as cold front departs

Clouds hover over Gilcrease Orchard on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a cooler than average Wednesday, temperatures will steadily rise into the weekend as the cold front that ushered in cooler weather early this week exits the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday reached a high of 74 degrees, 10 below the average for this time of year, the weather service said.

Temperatures will climb the next few days with Thursday’s high of 82, followed by 88 on Friday and 91 on Saturday, before dipping slightly to 88 on Sunday. Monday has a forecast high of 82, the weather service said.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s through the period.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected through the weekend, interrupted only by a brief period of wind gusts up to around 25 mph on Sunday, according to the weather service.

“Not too bad for spring,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.