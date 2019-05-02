Las Vegas Valley warming trend continues into weekend

With temperatures reaching the mid-80s and decreased winds, Thursday and Friday will be great days to take a walk at Vivaldi Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye)

A warm and sunny Thursday is expected for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see a high of 82 degrees with winds under 10 mph, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Friday through Monday will also see sunny skies, she said.

Friday and Saturday are expected highs of 88 and 90 degrees, respectively, Guillet said.

Come Sunday, the valley could experience windy conditions, with gusts around 20 to 25 mph, according to the weather service. A high of 87 degrees is forecast Sunday.

Temperatures will drop again by Monday, with a high of 80 degrees, Guillet said.