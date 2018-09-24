Weather

Las Vegas Valley will be sunny and warm this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2018 - 6:59 am
 
Updated September 24, 2018 - 10:41 pm

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny this week, with highs in the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high reached 98, the weather service said, 8 degrees above normal for this time of year. The valley should have light winds in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 96, with a morning low near 75. Wednesday’s high will be 97, with a morning low near 74.

Thursday and Friday will see highs of 99.

The weather service said the valley likely won’t see any more triple-digit highs this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

