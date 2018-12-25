Last days of 2018 bringing cooler temps, sunny skies to Las Vegas

The last days of 2018 will be mostly sunny and chilly for the Las Vegas Valley.

Downtown Las Vegas saw rainy weather on Christmas morning. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

On Wednesday, the high will be 58, and the low will be 36, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

From Thursday through New Year’s Eve, highs will hover around 50 degrees, at 49 and 48 on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Thursday’s low is expected to be 38, followed by 34 on Friday, 31 on Saturday, and 33 degrees on Sunday.

New Year’s Eve, when you might be outside to see fireworks, the low is forecast to be a cold 34 degrees.

No more rain is expected for the Las Vegas Valley through the end of the year.