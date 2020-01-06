Lots of sun, average temps in Las Vegas Valley for CES 2020

It’s going to be a pleasant week for weather, according to the National Weather Service, as CES 2020 comes to Las Vegas.

Set up for CES continues at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. The tech conference runs from Tuesday through Sunday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

With the exception of a 10 percent chance of isolated showers on Thursday, the week should bring sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s, the weather service said.

Sunday reached a high of 58 degrees, and Monday should hit 59 before dropping back to 58 for Tuesday and Wednesday, staying around average temperatures for this time of year, the weather service said. But temperatures will get a tad cooler than normal on Thursday and Friday, with highs of 55 and 52, respectively.

The weather service said the calm, sunny weather should continue into next week.

The convention, one of the largest in the country, officially takes place Tuesday to Friday across 11 venues in Las Vegas.

