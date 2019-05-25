May storm to dump snow on Mount Charleston; rain for Las Vegas

If you’re planning on going to Mt. Charleston for the Memorial Day weekend, be prepared for snow, the National Weather Service said.

The Spring Mountains seen from Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Spring Mountains from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday, meteorologist Kate Guillet said. While rain is more likely, areas above 7,000 feet could see 2 to 5 inches of snow, which includes the Mt Charleston Lodge.

“It’s not out of the question, but it doesn’t happen quite that often,” Guillet said about the May snow chances.

In the valley, Saturday saw a high of 86 with little rain except for a brief afternoon shower over the Red Rock National Recreation Area, she said.

Sunday will bring a high of 74 and increasing cloud coverage, as well as winds about 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service said said. There will be a 50 to 60 percent chance for scattered showers in the valley Sunday evening and overnight.

Rainfall chances in the Spring Mountains will be 40 percent Saturday night, then 70 to 80 percent overnight Sunday, the weather service said.

By Monday, rain chances and wind will dwindle down for the valley. A high of 72 degrees and mostly sunny skies is projected, with isolated showers possible early Monday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday have expected highs of 81 and 85 degrees, respectively, with clear and sunny skies, according to the weather service. Thursday should hit a high of 88.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s through that period.

The normal temperature in the valley for this time of year is 92 degrees, Guillet said.