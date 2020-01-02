Mild Las Vegas winter to continue for week or longer

Seasonable weather conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley for the next several days.

Thursday will be sunny with a forecast high of 58. Northerly winds of 8 to 10 mph will make it fill a bit cooler, however.

The overnight low should be about 39 degrees with a light northwest wind.

The National Weather Service forecast remains much the same for the next week, highs in upper 50s and lows around 40 with skies varying between partly sunny to more cloudy.

The high on Sunday may reach the lower 60s with sunny skies.

Colorado River Valley windy

The Colorado River Valley is experiencing windy conditions this morning with winds of 20 to 25 mph.

“It should stay that wind a good portion of the day, but calm down in the afternoon,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

