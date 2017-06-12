ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Monday cool before dramatic warm-up in Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2017 - 8:10 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures well below average on Monday, the National Weather Service said. By the weekend, temperatures should be 10 or more degrees above average.

Monday’s forecast high is 81 degrees, which is 16 degrees below normal, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Winds are expected to range between 10 and 20 mph on Monday but should lighten by the afternoon, Pierce said. No significant winds are forecast for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 90 degrees, with 98 on Wednesday, 103 on Thursday and Friday at 106.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like