Monday cool before dramatic warm-up in Las Vegas Valley

Brendon Carvalho, 4, of Las Vegas, plays with an airplane kite at Arbors Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures well below average on Monday, the National Weather Service said. By the weekend, temperatures should be 10 or more degrees above average.

Monday’s forecast high is 81 degrees, which is 16 degrees below normal, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Winds are expected to range between 10 and 20 mph on Monday but should lighten by the afternoon, Pierce said. No significant winds are forecast for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 90 degrees, with 98 on Wednesday, 103 on Thursday and Friday at 106.

