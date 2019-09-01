Monsoon moisture to return, cool temps on Labor Day in Las Vegas

An excessive heat warning will continue through this evening before monsoon moisture heads back into the Las Vegas Valley.

There’s a 10 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Labor Day, the weather service said, and the high for the day will drop to about 100. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 109 degrees before the warning expires at 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and steadily increase through the evening, reaching 15-20 mph overnight with gusts up to 31 mph.

There’s a 10 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Labor Day, the weather service said, and the high for the day will drop to about 100. Winds will stay calm through the day but should increase again at night, gusting up to 20 mph.

That slight chance for rain will last through the week, the weather service said, before the valley dries out again on Friday.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 103, and Wednesday’s high should rise to about 104, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday should both see highs near 102.

