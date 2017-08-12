More rain expected before dry, sunny week in Las Vegas Valley

The valley may see one more rainy day before dry, sunny weather returns, according to the National Weather Service.

A plane is refracted in raindrops on a vehicle window as it makes its approach into McCarran International Airport Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Saturday’s forecast high is 105 degrees with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Sunday will stay sunny with a forecast 105-degree high, the weather service said.

Winds will pick up on Monday and the temperature should fall slightly to 101 degrees, the weather service said. Winds should range from 10-15 mph in the morning and increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to about 30 mph.

Tuesday will cool down to about 99 degrees, the weather service said, before the temperature gradually increases again through the end of the week.

