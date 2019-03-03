More rain expected midweek for Las Vegas Valley

Pedestrians walk along Eastern Avenue during rainy morning commute on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a a sunny, dry start to the week, Las Vegans can look forward to chances of rain midweek, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Rain is likely coming back to the Las Vegas Valley after a warm, dry start to the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high should match that of Sunday’s recorded high, 70 degrees. Expect clear skies on Monday, the weather service said.

Tuesday will start out dry, with chances for rain increasing in the afternoon as a system of moisture moves into the valley. The weather service forecasts a 30 percent chance for showers Tuesday night, with chances spiking to 70 percent overnight. Temperatures will climb to 69 degrees Tuesday afternoon before dipping to 54 overnight, the weather service said.

There will be a 70 percent chance for showers Wednesday, with bands of rain moving over the valley all day and into Wednesday night. Temperatures will reach 64 on Wednesday before falling to 51 overnight.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler — about 67 — during the day Thursday, with overnight temperatures near 48, the weather service said.

The weather service forecasts rain, snow and a mix of the two for Mount Charleston midweek.

On Friday, the weather service expects another cooler system to move into the valley, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Temperatures should hover near 61 in the afternoon, cooler than the normal 67-degree high for this time of year.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.