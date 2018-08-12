More than 9K without power in Las Vegas Valley after storm

More than 9,000 NV Energy customers are without power Sunday morning after the Las Vegas Valley was hit with a dust storm and severe thunderstorm Saturday night.

A storm Saturday night knocked over a tree onto a new car on Aug. 11, 2018 at Rainbow and 215. (Christina Murray)

A storm Saturday night knocked over a tree onto a new car on Aug. 11, 2018 at Rainbow and 215. (Christina Murray)

Workers try to dismantle a sheet metal awning that collapsed in Saturday night’s storm behind a business in east Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Workers try to dismantle a sheet metal awning that collapsed in Saturday night’s storm behind a business in east Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

A tree uprooted by Saturday night’s winds lies in the front yard of a house in east Las Vegas near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Workers try to dismantle a sheet metal awning that collapsed in Saturday night’s storm behind a business in east Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

A tree uprooted by Saturday night’s winds lies in the front yard of a house in east Las Vegas near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Workers try to dismantle a sheet metal awning that collapsed in Saturday night’s storm behind a business in east Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Workers try to dismantle a sheet metal awning that collapsed in Saturday night’s storm behind a business in east Las Vegas near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Yards away from a tree uprooted Saturday night, another tree is snapped halfway up the trunk in east Las Vegas near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on Sunday, August 12, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

More than 9,000 NV Energy customers are without power Sunday morning after the Las Vegas Valley was hit with a dust storm and severe thunderstorm Saturday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration radar the National Weather Service uses to gauge wind was knocked out during the storm, but before then it measured wind gusts over 70 mph, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

“Typically these thunderstorms that blow down from the northeast, basically between Mesquite and Las Vegas, produce some of the strongest winds we see from thunderstorms,” he said.

Before the wind, rain and hail hit, a dust storm overtook the valley. Damage to roofs and trees was reported, but there were few instances of flooding, Adair said.

On Sunday, NV Energy’s website said 9,445 customers in Clark County were without power as of 1 p.m. The largest outage at that time was in the downtown zip code 89101, with about 2,200 NV Energy customers without power.

The website stated that posted estimated times for power restoration may not be updated due to the high number of outages.

Clark County is opening four shelters to help with those affected by the power outages at Cambridge Recreation Center, Pearson Community Center, Walnut Community Center and Winchester Community Center.

Any resident without power who needs transportation to a shelter can call Nevada 211 or NV Energy Customer Service, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa. RTC will be providing transportation.

Cambridge Recreation Center and Pearson Community Center will remain open overnight, while the other two shelters will close at 8 p.m.

The Las Vegas Fire Department reported downed power lines and power poles across the city, and department spokesman Tim Szymanski warned the public Saturday night to avoid downed wires.

Most downed wires and damaged poles were east of Rainbow Boulevard, Szymanski said. A few outside fires were started that firefighters were able to extinguish.

Around 9:16 p.m., fire officials responded to a reported roof fire at a business in the central valley, at 1912 S. Maryland Parkway, that officials believe was started when lightning struck the roof.

Smoke and flames burned the one-story, wood frame building’s roof, causing $50,000 in damage before crews brought the fire under control, Szymanski said.

Szymanski said no weather-related injuries were reported and no one was displaced by fire during the storm.

Storms capable of producing more wind, hail, flooding and dust will remain possible this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be another day to keep your 👀 to the sky! Storms capable of producing strong winds, hail, flooding, and dust issues will be possible this afternoon and evening. Don't be caught off guard! #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/KIkz1nnoXp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2018

Adair said another storm of Saturday’s strength is unlikely for this week, with a 10 percent chance of rain from Sunday to Wednesday.

“The chances of another storm like that are very low,” he said. “The set up does not look favorable for a similar event.”

Highs Sunday through Tuesday are expected to reach 106, with temperatures Wednesday and Thursday dropping to 103, Adair said.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley’s air, in part from wildfires in California and Arizona.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.