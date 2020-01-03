Nearly perfect weekend weather forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Mild temperatures, low winds and plenty of sunshine will make it a great weekend to get outdoors, says the National Weather Service.

Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures and low winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley starting Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It would be difficult to find a better mid-winter weekend forecast.

Plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures and mostly calm winds dominate the weekend outlook for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“If you are wanting to go out and do things outdoors, this would be a great weekend to do it,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The forecast high for Friday is 62 with 61 on Saturday and 59 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be close to 40 and winds should be calm.

High temperatures will likely decline into the mid-50s by Wednesday of next week, perhaps more likely closer to the weekend, Boucher said.

“Instead of high pressure, we’ll see more progressive low pressure systems moving through the area,” he said. “They likely won’t bring rain or snow, but they are the type that keep us cooler.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.