No rain expected Saturday but could return early next week

People ride a lift up the hill at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Friday, March 8, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A person snowboards down a hill at Lee Canyon in Las Vegas, Friday, March 8, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The small amounts of rain seen in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday could return early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain totals were less than an inch throughout the valley on Friday, with the weather service recording about 0.01 of an inch at the McCarran International Airport. Parts of Summerlin received up to 0.08 of an inch of rain, while the northern valley had about 0.04 of an inch.

Saturday is expected to be dry, but isolated rain showers could come again Sunday to Wednesday, meteorologist John Salmen said. Sunday evening will have a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain, which will last through Monday.

Rain chances will then increase to about 20 to 30 percent Tuesday afternoon, before dropping back to 10 to 20 percent on Wednesday morning.

After Friday’s high of 59, Saturday should reach 61 degrees. Sunday and Monday are expected to have a high of 60, followed by highs of 64 on Tuesday and 58 on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through Tuesday will be in the mid to low 40s.

Highs will be in the 50s next week in the valley, about a 10-degree drop from the average high during this time, according to the weather service.