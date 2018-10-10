One last chance for rain this week in Las Vegas forecast

There will be one more chance of rain this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

People hike to Exploration Peak in southwest Las Vegas. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds up to 10 mph. Clouds will begin to move into the valley in the evening, bringing a 20 percent chance for isolated showers Thursday morning. The chances will increase to 30 percent in the evening, the weather service said.

Thursday will see a high of 77 degrees, followed by highs of 79, 83 and 78 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The average high for this time of year is near 84, according to the weather service.

