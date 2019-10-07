Pleasant Las Vegas weather early this week will turn chilly

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures slightly above normal are forecast the Las Vegas Valley for early this week.

Skies will be sunny and temperatures in the upper 80s before a cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, dropping the highs into the upper 70s late in the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

High temperatures on Monday will range from 85 to 90. North winds shifting to the east will be 10 mph or less.

The overnight lows will range from 56 to 61. Northwest winds will be up to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs from 90 to 93, about 5-7 degrees above the normal of 85. Winds will be up to 10 mph.

A pretty potent cold front will work its way into the valley Wednesday night or Thursday, dropping the high temperatures from Thursday through the weekend into the upper 70s, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in the valley as the cold front arrives from the north.

