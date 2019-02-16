MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
‘Pretty cold’ storm system moving into Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2019 - 8:13 am
 

Another storm system will make it’s way into the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected to see a high of 53 degrees, with a 30 percent chance for showers and snow, meteorologist John Salmen said. Areas above 2,500-feet and some areas in Summerlin might see snow, he said.

Sunday will have a high of 47 and a 50 percent chance for rain and snow in the same areas he said, adding this storm system will be a “pretty cold one.”

Monday and Tuesday will see clear skies and highs of 48 with lows in the low 30s, Salmen said.

