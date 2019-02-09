Rain expected in Las Vegas Valley on Sunday

Raindrops gather on a windshield in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will see a cloudy Saturday before rain comes Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas has a forecast high of 54 degrees and will see some isolated showers throughout the day, meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said.

Sunday is expected a high of 55 with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for rain, he said.

The Spring Mountains will see snow showers and wind over the weekend, according to the weather service. There is a 40 percent chance for snow showers on Saturday and a 50 percent chance for snow showers on Sunday. Winds in the Spring Mountains will range from 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high 55 mph over the weekend, Gorelow said.

On Monday and Tuesday, Las Vegas can expect clear skies with highs of 50 and 55, respectively.

By Wednesday, the valley has a forecast high of 54 and a 30 percent chance for rain, according the weather service.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.