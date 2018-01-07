Rain forecast this week for Las Vegas Valley; snow in mountains

A storm system moving through the Las Vegas Valley this week could end the city’s more than 100-day dry spell.

Spring flowers arrive a little early as setup continues for the China Lights event at Craig Ranch Regional Park in this photo taken Jan. 1, 2018. The event will run Jan. 19-Feb. 25. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

“If you’re planning to do any outdoorsy stuff, today’s the day to do it,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said of Sunday’s forecast high of 64 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

The storm system will enter the valley Monday, bringing with it a drop in temperatures and thick cloud cover, the National Weather Service said. Monday and Tuesday will reach 58 degrees.

“We’ll start introducing some chances of rain Monday evening,” Wolf said, “but it looks like the best chance for the valley to break that dry streak will be Tuesday.”

Monday night’s 40 percent chance of rain will increase to 70 percent by Tuesday morning. Sunday marked 115 days without a drop of rain at McCarran International Airport.

The storm system is also expected to bring snow to the Spring Mountains. The weather service predicts upward of 12 inches of snow in Kyle Canyon, while Lee Canyon could experience 12 to 18 inches of snowfall.

Precipitation chances should dry out Wednesday, according to the weather service. Sunny skies and a gradual increase in temperatures are expected through the end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will see a high of 61, followed by a 64-degree high on Friday.

